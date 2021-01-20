Tuttle Tactical Management Purchases 1,953 Shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

Tuttle Tactical Management lifted its position in shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) by 51.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,748 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,953 shares during the period. Tuttle Tactical Management’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $496,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Benjamin Edwards Inc. bought a new position in shares of Applied Materials during the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Norway Savings Bank bought a new stake in Applied Materials in the third quarter worth about $30,000. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Applied Materials in the third quarter worth about $31,000. Sun Life Financial INC bought a new stake in Applied Materials in the third quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new stake in Applied Materials in the third quarter worth about $35,000. 78.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AMAT has been the topic of several research reports. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Craig Hallum lifted their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $83.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $80.00 to $96.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $84.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $88.25.

AMAT stock opened at $109.22 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 3.00 and a quick ratio of 2.12. Applied Materials, Inc. has a one year low of $36.64 and a one year high of $109.58. The stock has a market cap of $99.86 billion, a PE ratio of 27.86, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.48. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $90.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $70.59.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 17th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.08. Applied Materials had a net margin of 21.04% and a return on equity of 40.65%. The business had revenue of $4.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.60 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.80 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 24.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 4.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 25th will be paid a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 24th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.81%. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.10%.

In other Applied Materials news, SVP Omkaram Nalamasu sold 800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.50, for a total value of $69,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.41% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

