Tuttle Tactical Management Purchases New Shares in Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS)

Tuttle Tactical Management purchased a new stake in Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 3,616 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,278,000. Cintas makes up 1.0% of Tuttle Tactical Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. JustInvest LLC boosted its holdings in Cintas by 12.8% in the fourth quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 1,061 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $375,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC boosted its holdings in Cintas by 14.4% in the fourth quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 455,184 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $160,889,000 after acquiring an additional 57,209 shares in the last quarter. Journey Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in Cintas in the fourth quarter valued at $351,000. Northstar Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in Cintas in the fourth quarter valued at $249,000. Finally, YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Cintas by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC now owns 778 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $275,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.08% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Joseph Scaminace sold 7,955 shares of Cintas stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $363.15, for a total value of $2,888,858.25. 15.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

CTAS opened at $322.04 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $347.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $329.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 2.06 and a quick ratio of 1.70. The firm has a market cap of $33.82 billion, a PE ratio of 36.14, a P/E/G ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.49. Cintas Co. has a 1 year low of $154.33 and a 1 year high of $369.20.

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, December 21st. The business services provider reported $2.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.18 by $0.44. The firm had revenue of $1.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.75 billion. Cintas had a return on equity of 28.02% and a net margin of 13.90%. Cintas’s quarterly revenue was down 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.27 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Cintas Co. will post 9.49 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 15th will be given a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.93%. This is a positive change from Cintas’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. Cintas’s payout ratio is currently 43.28%.

CTAS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Cintas from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $261.00 to $324.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Cintas from $365.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of Cintas in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Argus started coverage on shares of Cintas in a report on Thursday, October 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $360.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Northcoast Research restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Cintas in a report on Wednesday, December 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cintas presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $313.40.

Cintas Corporation provides corporate identity uniforms and related business services primarily in North America, Latin America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through Uniform Rental and Facility Services and First Aid and Safety Services segments. The company rents and services uniforms and other garments, including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items; and provides restroom cleaning services and supplies, and carpet and tile cleaning services, as well as sells uniforms.

