Tuttle Tactical Management Takes $624,000 Position in RedBall Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:RBAC)

Tuttle Tactical Management bought a new stake in shares of RedBall Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:RBAC) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 57,342 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $624,000. Tuttle Tactical Management owned about 0.34% of RedBall Acquisition at the end of the most recent quarter.

Separately, Ennismore Fund Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of RedBall Acquisition during the third quarter valued at approximately $2,071,000.

Shares of RBAC stock opened at $11.12 on Wednesday. RedBall Acquisition Corp. has a 12-month low of $9.90 and a 12-month high of $12.40. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.84.

RedBall Acquisition Profile

RedBall Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the sports, media and data analytics sectors. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

