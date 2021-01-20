Tuttle Tactical Management Takes Position in Foley Trasimene Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:WPF)

Tuttle Tactical Management purchased a new stake in shares of Foley Trasimene Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:WPF) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 67,713 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $757,000. Tuttle Tactical Management owned about 0.05% of Foley Trasimene Acquisition as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in WPF. Fort Baker Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Foley Trasimene Acquisition during the 3rd quarter valued at about $3,108,000. Mizuho Securities USA LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Foley Trasimene Acquisition during the 3rd quarter valued at about $246,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new stake in shares of Foley Trasimene Acquisition during the 3rd quarter valued at about $218,000. 0.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE WPF opened at $11.70 on Wednesday. Foley Trasimene Acquisition Corp. has a 52 week low of $9.74 and a 52 week high of $11.99. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.09.

About Foley Trasimene Acquisition

Foley Trasimene Acquisition Corp. intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. Foley Trasimene Acquisition Corp. was founded in 2020 and is based in Las Vegas, Nevada.

