Twin Disc, Incorporated (NASDAQ:TWIN) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.19 Per Share

Equities analysts forecast that Twin Disc, Incorporated (NASDAQ:TWIN) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.19) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Twin Disc’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.22) to ($0.16). Twin Disc reported earnings of ($0.17) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 11.8%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Friday, January 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Twin Disc will report full year earnings of ($0.55) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.59) to ($0.50). For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of ($0.06) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.20) to $0.09. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Twin Disc.

Twin Disc (NASDAQ:TWIN) last issued its earnings results on Friday, October 30th. The industrial products company reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $46.14 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.90 million. Twin Disc had a negative net margin of 16.04% and a negative return on equity of 7.57%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on TWIN. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Twin Disc from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 2nd. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on shares of Twin Disc in a research report on Sunday, November 1st.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Grace & White Inc. NY lifted its position in Twin Disc by 1.8% during the third quarter. Grace & White Inc. NY now owns 285,917 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,447,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new position in Twin Disc during the second quarter valued at approximately $87,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in Twin Disc during the third quarter valued at approximately $111,000. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lifted its position in Twin Disc by 1.4% during the third quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 1,599,909 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $8,096,000 after purchasing an additional 21,436 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Twin Disc during the second quarter valued at approximately $153,000. Institutional investors own 50.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ TWIN traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $9.22. The stock had a trading volume of 17,709 shares, compared to its average volume of 35,392. The business’s 50 day moving average is $7.99 and its 200-day moving average is $6.39. The company has a market cap of $125.10 million, a P/E ratio of -3.25 and a beta of 1.50. Twin Disc has a 52 week low of $4.66 and a 52 week high of $10.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Twin Disc, Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells marine and heavy duty off-highway power transmission equipment worldwide. It operates through two segments, Manufacturing and Distribution. The company's products include marine transmissions, azimuth drives, surface drives, propellers, and boat management systems, as well as power-shift transmissions, hydraulic torque converters, power take-offs, industrial clutches, and controls systems.

