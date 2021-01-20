U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) Announces Earnings Results

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) issued its earnings results on Wednesday. The financial services provider reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.01, RTT News reports. The firm had revenue of $5.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.80 billion. U.S. Bancorp had a net margin of 18.68% and a return on equity of 10.99%. The business’s revenue was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.90 earnings per share.

Shares of NYSE USB opened at $48.07 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $72.41 billion, a PE ratio of 15.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.09. U.S. Bancorp has a 1 year low of $28.36 and a 1 year high of $55.69. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $46.67 and a 200-day moving average price of $40.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.80.

Get U.S. Bancorp alerts:

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 31st were paid a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.49%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 30th. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.71%.

U.S. Bancorp declared that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Tuesday, December 22nd that permits the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the financial services provider to repurchase up to 4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Barclays upped their price objective on U.S. Bancorp from $53.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Credit Suisse Group raised U.S. Bancorp from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $41.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Stephens raised U.S. Bancorp from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $42.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Monday, November 30th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of U.S. Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of U.S. Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $44.00 to $52.00 in a report on Thursday, January 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $49.66.

In related news, insider James B. Kelligrew sold 2,868 shares of U.S. Bancorp stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.55, for a total transaction of $116,297.40. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 60,933 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,470,833.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.23% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About U.S. Bancorp

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services in the United States. It operates in five segments: Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support.

Read More: What is a bull market?



Receive News & Ratings for U.S. Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for U.S. Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.