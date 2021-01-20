Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER) Shares Purchased by Archford Capital Strategies LLC

Archford Capital Strategies LLC raised its stake in shares of Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER) by 12.2% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 17,683 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,919 shares during the quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC’s holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $942,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Uber Technologies by 16.7% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 101,457,585 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $3,701,172,000 after buying an additional 14,536,394 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Uber Technologies by 42.7% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 60,423,354 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $2,204,243,000 after buying an additional 18,075,043 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in Uber Technologies by 2.7% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 23,481,253 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $856,596,000 after buying an additional 619,466 shares during the period. Jackson Square Partners LLC grew its stake in Uber Technologies by 10.8% during the third quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC now owns 19,504,238 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $711,514,000 after buying an additional 1,895,142 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Uber Technologies by 333.0% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,110,703 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $149,959,000 after buying an additional 3,161,259 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.59% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:UBER opened at $56.30 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $99.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.15 and a beta of 1.60. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $13.71 and a 1-year high of $60.03. The company’s fifty day moving average is $53.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $40.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.36.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The ride-sharing company reported ($0.62) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.60) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $3.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.19 billion. Uber Technologies had a negative return on equity of 43.27% and a negative net margin of 53.12%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 20.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.68) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post -3.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Cayman 2 Ltd. Sb sold 38,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.46, for a total value of $2,031,480,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Tony West sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.91, for a total transaction of $67,820.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 269,405 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,135,523.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 38,329,000 shares of company stock worth $2,049,152,260 over the last three months. 8.66% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Uber Technologies from $58.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, December 13th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their target price on shares of Uber Technologies from $40.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. BTIG Research upped their target price on shares of Uber Technologies from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Loop Capital upped their target price on shares of Uber Technologies from $40.00 to $59.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “buy” rating and issued a $63.00 target price (up from $46.00) on shares of Uber Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty have issued a buy rating to the stock. Uber Technologies has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $53.09.

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications primarily in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It connects consumers with independent providers of ride services for ridesharing services, as well as connect consumers with restaurants and food delivery service providers for meal preparation and delivery services.

