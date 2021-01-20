UBS Group Reaffirms “Neutral” Rating for Bankinter (OTCMKTS:BKIMF)

Bankinter (OTCMKTS:BKIMF)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by stock analysts at UBS Group in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.
A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the company. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Bankinter in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Societe Generale reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Bankinter in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Bankinter in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of Bankinter in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “underweight” rating on shares of Bankinter in a report on Monday, December 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.
BKIMF stock remained flat at $$5.84 during trading on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $5.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.94. Bankinter has a 12-month low of $3.33 and a 12-month high of $6.82.
About Bankinter
Bankinter, SA provides various banking products and services to individuals and corporate customers, and small- and medium-sized enterprises in Spain. The company operates through Commercial Banking, Private Banking, Personal Banking, Individual Banking, Foreigners, Corporate Banking, Consumer Finance, LÃnea Directa Aseguradora, Bankinter Portugal, and Other Businesses segments.
