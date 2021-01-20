UGAS Market Cap Reaches $3.07 Million (UGAS)

UGAS (CURRENCY:UGAS) traded down 6.2% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on January 20th. Over the last seven days, UGAS has traded up 10.9% against the U.S. dollar. One UGAS coin can currently be bought for $0.0179 or 0.00000051 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. UGAS has a total market cap of $3.07 million and approximately $11.14 million worth of UGAS was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $20.17 or 0.00057678 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $181.84 or 0.00520086 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.92 or 0.00005492 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0814 or 0.00000233 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $14.73 or 0.00042133 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002861 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 11.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,330.02 or 0.03803955 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002861 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.56 or 0.00015912 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.53 or 0.00012968 BTC.

UGAS Coin Profile

UGAS (UGAS) is a coin. Its launch date was March 21st, 2019. UGAS’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 171,719,420 coins. UGAS’s official Twitter account is @UltrainB. The Reddit community for UGAS is /r/UltrainChain. UGAS’s official website is ultrain.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “Ultrain Technology Limited is the next generation public-blockchain technology venture that focuses on building a decentralized blockchain platform through its programmable tech-infrastructure. Ultrain is committed to construct a responsible and sustainable commercial ecosystem that enables all industrial applications. It is able to provide multi-folds more advanced technical performance to fundamentally solve the performance and scalability issues. “

UGAS Coin Trading

UGAS can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as UGAS directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade UGAS should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase UGAS using one of the exchanges listed above.

