UGI Co. (NYSE:UGI) Receives $37.75 Average Price Target from Analysts

UGI Co. (NYSE:UGI) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the six brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $37.75.

Separately, Bank of America assumed coverage on UGI in a research report on Wednesday, December 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating for the company.

In related news, insider Joseph L. Hartz sold 18,000 shares of UGI stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.04, for a total value of $684,720.00. Also, Director M Shawn Bort sold 12,750 shares of UGI stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.89, for a total value of $483,097.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 27,095 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,026,629.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of UGI. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of UGI by 104.4% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 765,956 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $42,450,000 after purchasing an additional 391,178 shares in the last quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of UGI during the third quarter worth about $12,465,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of UGI by 53.2% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 773,728 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $25,517,000 after acquiring an additional 268,744 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of UGI by 67.9% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 643,902 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $21,236,000 after acquiring an additional 260,390 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC increased its position in shares of UGI by 18.4% during the fourth quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 1,668,374 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $58,326,000 after acquiring an additional 259,135 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of UGI stock opened at $37.29 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $7.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.93. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $34.31. UGI has a 12-month low of $21.75 and a 12-month high of $44.60. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45.

UGI (NYSE:UGI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 17th. The utilities provider reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.33) by $0.19. UGI had a return on equity of 13.70% and a net margin of 8.11%. The firm had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.25 billion. On average, equities analysts forecast that UGI will post 2.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 15th were issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.54%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 14th. UGI’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 49.44%.

UGI Company Profile

UGI Corporation distributes, stores, transports, and markets energy products and related services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: AmeriGas Propane, UGI International, Midstream & Marketing, and UGI Utilities. It distributes propane to approximately 1.5 million residential, commercial/industrial, motor fuel, agricultural, and wholesale customers through 1,800 propane distribution locations; and sells, installs, and services propane appliances, including heating systems and propane-powered generators.

