UGI Co. (NYSE:UGI) Shares Sold by Boenning & Scattergood Inc.

Boenning & Scattergood Inc. cut its stake in UGI Co. (NYSE:UGI) by 21.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 38,034 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 10,300 shares during the quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc.’s holdings in UGI were worth $1,330,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. DNB Asset Management AS lifted its holdings in UGI by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 34,757 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,215,000 after acquiring an additional 1,937 shares during the period. A. D. Beadell Investment Counsel Inc. acquired a new position in UGI in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,521,000. IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its position in shares of UGI by 26.7% in the fourth quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 23,828 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $833,000 after buying an additional 5,019 shares in the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC purchased a new stake in shares of UGI in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $272,000. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC increased its position in shares of UGI by 18.4% in the fourth quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 1,668,374 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $58,326,000 after buying an additional 259,135 shares in the last quarter. 76.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of UGI stock traded up $0.01 on Wednesday, reaching $37.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,212 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,024,169. The company has a market capitalization of $7.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.80, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.93. UGI Co. has a 52-week low of $21.75 and a 52-week high of $44.60. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $35.59 and a 200-day moving average price of $34.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45.

UGI (NYSE:UGI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 17th. The utilities provider reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.33) by $0.19. UGI had a return on equity of 13.70% and a net margin of 8.11%. The firm had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.25 billion. Sell-side analysts forecast that UGI Co. will post 2.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 15th were given a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 14th. UGI’s payout ratio is 49.44%.

Separately, Bank of America started coverage on UGI in a research report on Wednesday, December 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. UGI currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $37.75.

In related news, insider Joseph L. Hartz sold 18,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.04, for a total transaction of $684,720.00. Also, Director M Shawn Bort sold 12,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.89, for a total value of $483,097.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 27,095 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,026,629.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

UGI Company Profile

UGI Corporation distributes, stores, transports, and markets energy products and related services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: AmeriGas Propane, UGI International, Midstream & Marketing, and UGI Utilities. It distributes propane to approximately 1.5 million residential, commercial/industrial, motor fuel, agricultural, and wholesale customers through 1,800 propane distribution locations; and sells, installs, and services propane appliances, including heating systems and propane-powered generators.

