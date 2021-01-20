Ultra Electronics Holdings plc (ULE.L) (LON:ULE) Shares Pass Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $2,147.74

Ultra Electronics Holdings plc (ULE.L) (LON:ULE) shares passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $2,147.74 and traded as low as $2,014.00. Ultra Electronics Holdings plc (ULE.L) shares last traded at $2,040.00, with a volume of 69,792 shares trading hands.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Ultra Electronics Holdings plc (ULE.L) from GBX 2,620 ($34.23) to GBX 2,325 ($30.38) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 2,285 ($29.85).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 41.32, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.63. The firm has a market cap of £1.47 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.63. The company’s fifty day moving average is GBX 2,080.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 2,148.14.

Ultra Electronics Holdings plc, provides application-engineered bespoke solutions in the defense and aerospace, security and cyber, transport, and energy markets. It offers command and sonar systems; maritime systems; ocean systems; and electronic system solutions across surface and sub-surface platforms.

