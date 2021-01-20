UniCredit’s (UNCRY) Neutral Rating Reaffirmed at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated their neutral rating on shares of UniCredit (OTCMKTS:UNCRY) in a research note released on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on UNCRY. Exane BNP Paribas cut UniCredit from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a report on Friday, November 27th. BNP Paribas cut UniCredit from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a report on Friday, November 27th. Finally, AlphaValue raised UniCredit from a reduce rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. UniCredit currently has an average rating of Hold.

Get UniCredit alerts:

OTCMKTS:UNCRY opened at $4.69 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.60. UniCredit has a 1-year low of $3.21 and a 1-year high of $7.74.

About UniCredit

UniCredit S.p.A. operates as a commercial bank. The company operates through Commercial Banking Italy, Commercial Banking Germany, Commercial Banking Austria, Corporate & Investment Banking, and Central Eastern Europe segments. It offers retail, corporate, and private banking services; credit, trading, and investment services; leasing and factoring services; transactional, investment, and credit products and services; insurance solutions; and structured financing, and hedging and treasury solutions.

Recommended Story: How is a management fee different from a performance fee?

Receive News & Ratings for UniCredit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UniCredit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.