Unifi (UFI) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

Unifi (NYSE:UFI) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, January 27th. Analysts expect Unifi to post earnings of $0.05 per share for the quarter.

Unifi (NYSE:UFI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 26th. The textile maker reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.38) by $0.56. The business had revenue of $141.51 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $128.90 million. Unifi had a negative net margin of 10.13% and a negative return on equity of 2.98%. On average, analysts expect Unifi to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Unifi alerts:

NYSE UFI opened at $19.00 on Wednesday. Unifi has a 52 week low of $7.48 and a 52 week high of $27.85. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $17.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.41. The company has a quick ratio of 2.32, a current ratio of 3.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The firm has a market cap of $350.63 million, a PE ratio of -6.07 and a beta of 0.94.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on UFI. Zacks Investment Research raised Unifi from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Northland Securities assumed coverage on shares of Unifi in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $21.00 price target for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $23.33.

In other Unifi news, Director Robert J. Bishop sold 50,000 shares of Unifi stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.40, for a total transaction of $820,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 26,702 shares in the company, valued at approximately $437,912.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 28.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Unifi Company Profile

Unifi, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of recycled and synthetic products made from polyester and nylon in the United States, Brazil, China, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Polyester, Nylon, Brazil, and Asia. The Polyester segment offers partially oriented, textured, solution and package dyed, twisted, beamed, and draw wound yarns; and pre-consumer and post-consumer waste products, including plastic bottle flakes and polyester polymer beads to other yarn manufacturers, and knitters and weavers that produce yarn and/or fabric for the apparel, hosiery, home furnishings, automotive, industrial, and other end-use markets.

Read More: Consumer Price Index (CPI)

Receive News & Ratings for Unifi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Unifi and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.