Unison Advisors LLC Grows Stock Holdings in JetBlue Airways Co. (NASDAQ:JBLU)

Unison Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in JetBlue Airways Co. (NASDAQ:JBLU) by 30.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 16,963 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,981 shares during the period. Unison Advisors LLC’s holdings in JetBlue Airways were worth $247,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in shares of JetBlue Airways by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 71,429 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $811,000 after purchasing an additional 710 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its position in shares of JetBlue Airways by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 99,834 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,131,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of JetBlue Airways by 8.7% in the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 13,125 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $149,000 after purchasing an additional 1,050 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its position in shares of JetBlue Airways by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 99,250 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,125,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Finally, NWK Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of JetBlue Airways by 60.0% in the 3rd quarter. NWK Group Inc. now owns 3,200 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the period. 66.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

JBLU has been the subject of several research reports. 140166 upped their price target on shares of JetBlue Airways from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of JetBlue Airways from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Vertical Research lowered shares of JetBlue Airways from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of JetBlue Airways from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of JetBlue Airways from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $13.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, October 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. JetBlue Airways currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.27.

Shares of JetBlue Airways stock opened at $15.06 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. JetBlue Airways Co. has a 12-month low of $6.61 and a 12-month high of $21.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.97 and a beta of 1.57. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.78 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.73.

JetBlue Airways (NASDAQ:JBLU) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 1st. The transportation company reported ($1.75) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.96) by $0.21. JetBlue Airways had a negative net margin of 18.95% and a negative return on equity of 23.07%. The business had revenue of $492.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $478.34 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.59 EPS. JetBlue Airways’s revenue for the quarter was down 76.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that JetBlue Airways Co. will post -5.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About JetBlue Airways

JetBlue Airways Corporation, a passenger carrier company, provides air transportation services. As of December 31, 2019, the company operated a fleet of 63 Airbus A321 aircraft, 6 Airbus A321 neo aircraft, 130 Airbus A320 aircraft, and 60 Embraer E190 aircraft. It also served 99 destinations in the 30 states in the United States, the District of Columbia, the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, the U.S.

