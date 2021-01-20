Unison Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE:RGA)

Unison Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE:RGA) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 2,530 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $293,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of RGA. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Reinsurance Group of America by 277.1% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,210,889 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $173,422,000 after acquiring an additional 1,624,677 shares in the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Reinsurance Group of America during the third quarter worth about $45,543,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in Reinsurance Group of America during the third quarter worth about $31,816,000. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its holdings in Reinsurance Group of America by 48.0% during the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 765,601 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $72,877,000 after acquiring an additional 248,138 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. lifted its holdings in Reinsurance Group of America by 35.9% during the third quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 319,719 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $30,434,000 after acquiring an additional 84,376 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.58% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Reinsurance Group of America from $105.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. TheStreet raised Reinsurance Group of America from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised Reinsurance Group of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Reinsurance Group of America from $127.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Reinsurance Group of America from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $120.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Reinsurance Group of America currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $125.22.

NYSE:RGA opened at $112.87 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a current ratio of 0.13. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $116.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $102.18. The company has a market cap of $7.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.34 and a beta of 1.16. Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated has a 52-week low of $55.39 and a 52-week high of $160.44.

Reinsurance Group of America (NYSE:RGA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The insurance provider reported $3.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.98 by $1.53. The business had revenue of $3.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.63 billion. Reinsurance Group of America had a return on equity of 5.43% and a net margin of 3.64%. Reinsurance Group of America’s quarterly revenue was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $4.02 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated will post 8.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Reinsurance Group of America Profile

Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated engages in reinsurance business. It offers individual and group life and health insurance products, such as term life, credit life, universal life, whole life, group life and health, joint and last survivor insurance, critical illness, disability, and longevity products, as well as asset-intensive and financial reinsurance products.

