Unison Advisors LLC Purchases New Position in Dillard’s, Inc. (NYSE:DDS)

Unison Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Dillard’s, Inc. (NYSE:DDS) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 5,033 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $318,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in DDS. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in Dillard’s by 41.9% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 42,531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,553,000 after buying an additional 12,560 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its stake in Dillard’s by 10.2% in the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 4,319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,000 after buying an additional 399 shares during the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Dillard’s by 219.4% in the 3rd quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 57,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,115,000 after buying an additional 39,788 shares during the last quarter. Keebeck Alpha LP purchased a new stake in Dillard’s in the 3rd quarter valued at about $283,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Dillard’s by 10.0% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 41,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,073,000 after buying an additional 3,764 shares during the last quarter. 74.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DDS opened at $69.16 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $56.59 and a 200 day moving average of $40.77. The company has a market cap of $1.52 billion, a PE ratio of -22.10 and a beta of 0.80. Dillard’s, Inc. has a 12 month low of $21.50 and a 12 month high of $72.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Dillard’s (NYSE:DDS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.86) by $2.29. The company had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.19 billion. Dillard’s had a negative net margin of 1.51% and a negative return on equity of 4.82%. Dillard’s’s revenue for the quarter was down 26.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.12 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Dillard’s, Inc. will post -3.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, December 31st will be issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 30th. Dillard’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.39%.

In related news, Director J C. Watts, Jr. sold 3,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.11, for a total value of $173,774.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $643,986. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 23.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on DDS shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Dillard’s from $41.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Wedbush raised their price target on shares of Dillard’s from $46.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Dillard’s from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $64.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Dillard’s from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. Dillard’s currently has an average rating of “Sell” and an average target price of $44.43.

Dillard's, Inc operates as a fashion apparel, cosmetics, and home furnishing retailer in the southwest, southeast, and midwest regions of the United States. Its stores offer merchandise, including fashion apparel for women, men, and children; accessories; cosmetics; home furnishings; and other consumer goods.

