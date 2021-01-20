Uniswap Market Capitalization Hits $2.22 Billion (UNI)

Uniswap (CURRENCY:UNI) traded 15% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on January 20th. Over the last seven days, Uniswap has traded up 33.9% against the U.S. dollar. One Uniswap token can now be bought for about $7.78 or 0.00022633 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Uniswap has a market cap of $2.22 billion and approximately $3.86 billion worth of Uniswap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Doctors Coin (DRS) traded down 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00001887 BTC.

Parachute (PAR) traded down 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0055 or 0.00000016 BTC.

MintCoin (MINT) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

AllSafe (ASAFE) traded 27.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0340 or 0.00000099 BTC.

HollyWoodCoin (HWC) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0065 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Rupee (RUP) traded 17.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Peony (PNY) traded 15.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0072 or 0.00000021 BTC.

MedicCoin (MEDIC) traded down 15.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

UNICORN Token (UNI) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ACoconut (AC) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00001926 BTC.

Uniswap Profile

Uniswap is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 7th, 2017. Uniswap’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 285,270,559 tokens. Uniswap’s official Twitter account is @Unicoin_UNI and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Uniswap is uniswap.org/blog/uni. The official message board for Uniswap is uniswap.org/blog.

Buying and Selling Uniswap

Uniswap can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Uniswap directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Uniswap should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Uniswap using one of the exchanges listed above.

