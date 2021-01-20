Unisys Co. (NYSE:UIS) Stock Position Cut by State of Alaska Department of Revenue

State of Alaska Department of Revenue lessened its stake in Unisys Co. (NYSE:UIS) by 16.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 49,061 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 9,890 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue owned 0.08% of Unisys worth $965,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in UIS. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Unisys by 230.9% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,905 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 2,725 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in Unisys by 184.4% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,824 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $96,000 after buying an additional 5,721 shares in the last quarter. 6 Meridian bought a new position in shares of Unisys during the 3rd quarter valued at about $122,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in shares of Unisys by 211.6% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 15,775 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $168,000 after purchasing an additional 10,713 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aperio Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Unisys by 20.0% during the 3rd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 22,935 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $245,000 after purchasing an additional 3,815 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.65% of the company’s stock.

Get Unisys alerts:

NYSE:UIS opened at $24.45 on Wednesday. Unisys Co. has a twelve month low of $8.25 and a twelve month high of $24.64. The company has a 50-day moving average of $19.14 and a 200-day moving average of $13.78. The firm has a market cap of $1.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.54.

Unisys (NYSE:UIS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, October 31st. The information technology services provider reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.44. Unisys had a net margin of 41.67% and a negative return on equity of 14.56%. The company had revenue of $495.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $485.10 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.49 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 34.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Separately, Sidoti initiated coverage on shares of Unisys in a research report on Monday, December 7th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

Unisys Company Profile

Unisys Corporation operates as an information technology company worldwide. It operates in two segments, Services and Technology. The Services segment offers cloud and infrastructure services, application services, and business process outsourcing services. Its solutions include Unisys InteliServe, a service solution that transforms traditional service desk into an intelligent, user-centric experience aligned with the needs of the modern digital workplace; Unisys CloudForte, a comprehensive managed service offering to help accelerate the secure move of data and applications to the cloud; and Unisys Security Solutions, a portfolio that includes managed security services, security consulting services, the Unisys Incident Response Ecosystem subscription service, and the TrustCheck cyber risk management solution.

See Also: What is the CBOE Russell 2000® Volatility Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Unisys Co. (NYSE:UIS).

Receive News & Ratings for Unisys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Unisys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.