United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL) Shares Purchased by FNY Investment Advisers LLC

FNY Investment Advisers LLC boosted its stake in United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL) by 609.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,885 shares during the period. FNY Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in United Airlines were worth $648,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in UAL. Bogart Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of United Airlines by 138.7% during the fourth quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 716 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 416 shares in the last quarter. Dimension Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of United Airlines during the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC grew its stake in shares of United Airlines by 220.9% during the second quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 860 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 592 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of United Airlines by 90.0% during the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 910 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 431 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stumpf Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of United Airlines during the third quarter valued at about $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.86% of the company’s stock.

Get United Airlines alerts:

In related news, Chairman Oscar Munoz sold 115,227 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.24, for a total transaction of $4,636,734.48. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 135,713 shares in the company, valued at $5,461,091.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO J Scott Kirby sold 50,306 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.15, for a total transaction of $2,019,785.90. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 90,367 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,628,235.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 204,403 shares of company stock worth $8,247,291. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

UAL opened at $44.75 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $45.15 and its 200-day moving average is $38.15. The stock has a market cap of $13.10 billion, a PE ratio of -2.72 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.22. United Airlines Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $17.80 and a twelve month high of $88.00.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on UAL. Smith Barney Citigroup raised their target price on United Airlines from $52.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Cowen upgraded United Airlines from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $53.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Barclays downgraded United Airlines from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $40.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, October 12th. UBS Group upgraded United Airlines from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $33.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of United Airlines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, January 11th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. United Airlines currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $52.55.

United Airlines Profile

United Airlines Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides air transportation services in North America, Asia, Europe, Africa, the Pacific, the Middle East, and Latin America. It transports people and cargo through its mainline and regional fleets. As of February 28, 2020, the company operated approximately 791 mainline aircraft.

Featured Article: Front-End Load

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UAL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL).

Receive News & Ratings for United Airlines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Airlines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.