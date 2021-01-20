United Community Banks (NASDAQ:UCBI) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.08 EPS

United Community Banks (NASDAQ:UCBI) issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The financial services provider reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.08, MarketWatch Earnings reports. United Community Banks had a return on equity of 9.20% and a net margin of 22.36%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.61 earnings per share.

Shares of UCBI traded down $0.26 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $31.41. 5,367 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 512,413. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The company has a market capitalization of $2.72 billion, a PE ratio of 17.12 and a beta of 1.32. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.78. United Community Banks has a one year low of $14.95 and a one year high of $32.52.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 15th were given a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 14th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.29%. United Community Banks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.25%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on UCBI. Zacks Investment Research upgraded United Community Banks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Stephens began coverage on shares of United Community Banks in a report on Monday, October 19th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $23.50 price objective for the company. TheStreet raised shares of United Community Banks from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, Raymond James reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of United Community Banks in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. United Community Banks has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.17.

United Community Banks, Inc operates as the bank holding company for United Community Bank that provides various banking products and services. The company accepts checking, savings, money market, negotiable order of withdrawal, time, and other deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. Its loan products include commercial real estate, commercial and industrial, commercial construction, residential mortgage and construction, consumer direct loans, and indirect auto loans, as well as home equity lines of credits.

