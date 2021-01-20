United Internet AG (OTCMKTS:UDIRF) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

United Internet AG (OTCMKTS:UDIRF) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the five ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of United Internet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 13th. DZ Bank reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of United Internet in a research note on Monday. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of United Internet in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Finally, UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of United Internet in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th.

OTCMKTS UDIRF remained flat at $$42.35 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. United Internet has a one year low of $36.10 and a one year high of $49.40. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $41.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $39.91. The company has a market cap of $8.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.02 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

United Internet (OTCMKTS:UDIRF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.55 billion for the quarter. United Internet had a net margin of 8.07% and a return on equity of 8.38%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that United Internet will post 2.25 earnings per share for the current year.

About United Internet

United Internet AG, through its subsidiaries, operates as an Internet service provider. It operates through four segment: Consumer Access, Business Access, Consumer Applications, and Business Applications. The company offers broadband and mobile access products, including home networks, online storage, telephony, video-on-demand, and IPTV; and data and network solutions for small and medium-sized enterprises, as well as infrastructure services for large corporations.

