United Natural Foods (NYSE:UNFI) Sets New 52-Week High at $23.44

United Natural Foods, Inc. (NYSE:UNFI)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $23.44 and last traded at $23.44, with a volume of 45375 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $22.20.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on UNFI. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of United Natural Foods in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $19.00 target price on the stock. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on United Natural Foods from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Northcoast Research upgraded United Natural Foods from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Barclays lowered shares of United Natural Foods from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $17.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of United Natural Foods from $23.00 to $20.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.70.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.40, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The company has a market cap of $1.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.07 and a beta of 1.51. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.85.

United Natural Foods (NYSE:UNFI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 8th. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by ($0.23). The company had revenue of $6.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.80 billion. United Natural Foods had a return on equity of 15.85% and a net margin of 0.41%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.12 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that United Natural Foods, Inc. will post 3.23 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of United Natural Foods by 119.4% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 200,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,656,000 after buying an additional 109,348 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of United Natural Foods by 170.6% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $182,000 after acquiring an additional 8,700 shares during the period. FMR LLC acquired a new stake in shares of United Natural Foods in the second quarter worth approximately $4,388,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of United Natural Foods by 49.8% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 30,817 shares of the company’s stock worth $562,000 after acquiring an additional 10,246 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in United Natural Foods by 1.0% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,099,658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,075,000 after purchasing an additional 57,743 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.77% of the company’s stock.

United Natural Foods Company Profile (NYSE:UNFI)

United Natural Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes natural, organic, specialty, produce, and conventional grocery and non-food products in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Wholesale and Retail. The company offers grocery and general merchandise, produce, perishables and frozen foods, nutritional supplements and sports nutrition, bulk and foodservice products, and personal care items.

