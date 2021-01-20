United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) Stake Cut by Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc

Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc cut its position in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) by 1.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 15,473 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 174 shares during the quarter. United Parcel Service accounts for about 1.1% of Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $2,605,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Atticus Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in United Parcel Service by 19.9% during the fourth quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 813 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $137,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. lifted its stake in United Parcel Service by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. now owns 6,839 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,151,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. lifted its stake in United Parcel Service by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. now owns 27,071 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $4,559,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Profit Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in United Parcel Service by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Profit Investment Management LLC now owns 3,456 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $582,000 after buying an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JustInvest LLC lifted its stake in United Parcel Service by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 6,351 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,070,000 after buying an additional 302 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.68% of the company’s stock.

Get United Parcel Service alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on United Parcel Service from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Credit Suisse Group set a $202.00 target price on United Parcel Service and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on United Parcel Service from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Sanford C. Bernstein reissued a “buy” rating and set a $184.00 price target on shares of United Parcel Service in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on United Parcel Service from $165.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $162.83.

UPS traded up $3.45 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $159.73. The company had a trading volume of 99,117 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,505,249. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 12-month low of $82.00 and a 12-month high of $178.01. The company has a market cap of $138.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.71, a PEG ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.16, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.29. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $166.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $158.16.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The transportation company reported $2.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.42. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 161.20% and a net margin of 5.71%. The firm had revenue of $21.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.08 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.07 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 7.68 EPS for the current year.

About United Parcel Service

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, specialized transportation, logistics, and financial services. It operates through three segments: U.S. Domestic Package, International Package, and Supply Chain & Freight. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

See Also: dividend yield calculator

Receive News & Ratings for United Parcel Service Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Parcel Service and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.