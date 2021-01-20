United States 12 Month Natural Gas Fund (NYSEARCA:UNL) Trading Up 1.6%

United States 12 Month Natural Gas Fund, LP (NYSEARCA:UNL)’s stock price was up 1.6% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $8.34 and last traded at $8.34. Approximately 100 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 33,840 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.21.

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.30.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in United States 12 Month Natural Gas Fund stock. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of United States 12 Month Natural Gas Fund, LP (NYSEARCA:UNL) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 79,195 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $680,000. Jane Street Group LLC owned 10.56% of United States 12 Month Natural Gas Fund at the end of the most recent reporting period.

The United States 12 Month Natural Gas Fund, LP (UNL) is an exchange-traded security company. The Company’s investment objective is for the daily changes in percentage terms of its shares’ per share net asset value (NAV) to reflect the daily changes in percentage terms of the spot price of natural gas delivered at the Henry Hub, Louisiana, as measured by the daily changes in the average of the prices of the Benchmark Futures Contracts, less UNL’s expenses.

