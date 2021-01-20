United Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UTHR) Price Target Raised to $200.00

United Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UTHR) had its price objective raised by equities researchers at Cowen from $160.00 to $200.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock. Cowen’s price target suggests a potential upside of 16.54% from the company’s previous close.

UTHR has been the subject of several other reports. TheStreet raised shares of United Therapeutics from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of United Therapeutics from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH lifted their price objective on shares of United Therapeutics from $151.00 to $199.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Wedbush boosted their price objective on shares of United Therapeutics from $247.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. United Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $166.11.

Get United Therapeutics alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:UTHR opened at $171.61 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.24 and a beta of 0.52. United Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $75.58 and a 12 month high of $176.31. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $150.55 and its 200 day moving average is $124.80. The company has a current ratio of 7.22, a quick ratio of 6.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

United Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UTHR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The biotechnology company reported $3.84 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.41 by $1.43. The company had revenue of $380.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $357.95 million. United Therapeutics had a net margin of 33.25% and a return on equity of 15.48%. The firm’s revenue was down 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.83 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that United Therapeutics will post 12.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new position in United Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in United Therapeutics by 86.3% during the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,613 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $163,000 after buying an additional 747 shares during the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC lifted its position in United Therapeutics by 1,017.8% during the 3rd quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 1,755 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $177,000 after acquiring an additional 1,598 shares during the period. Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in United Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth about $201,000. Finally, Diversified Trust Co acquired a new stake in United Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth about $215,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.09% of the company’s stock.

About United Therapeutics

United Therapeutics Corporation, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes products to address the unmet medical needs of patients with chronic and life-threatening diseases primarily in the United States and internationally. The company's commercial therapies include Remodulin, an infused formulation of the prostacyclin analogue treprostinil for subcutaneous and intravenous administration to diminish symptoms associated with exercise in pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH) patients; Tyvaso, an inhaled formulation of treprostinil to enhace the exercise ability in PAH patients; Orenitram, a tablet dosage form of treprostinil to enhance the exercise capacity in PAH patients; Adcirca, an oral PDE-5 inhibitor to enhance the exercise ability in PAH patients; and Unituxin, a monoclonal antibody for treating neuroblastoma.

See Also: Why does a company issue an IPO?



Receive News & Ratings for United Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.