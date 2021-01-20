UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) Releases FY21 Earnings Guidance

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) updated its FY21 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $17.75-18.25 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $18.19. UnitedHealth Group also updated its FY 2021

Pre-Market guidance to 17.75-18.25 EPS.

UNH stock opened at $352.19 on Wednesday. UnitedHealth Group has a 1-year low of $187.72 and a 1-year high of $367.95. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $347.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $324.62. The firm has a market cap of $334.17 billion, a PE ratio of 20.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $2.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.39 by $0.13. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 6.62% and a return on equity of 27.53%. The company had revenue of $65.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $64.98 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.90 EPS. UnitedHealth Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that UnitedHealth Group will post 16.75 earnings per share for the current year.

UNH has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Raymond James raised their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $355.00 to $405.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Mizuho raised their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $361.00 to $380.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, November 9th. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $360.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $384.00 to $389.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, October 15th. Finally, Argus cut shares of UnitedHealth Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, October 19th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $385.32.

In other news, Director Richard T. Burke sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $349.78, for a total value of $2,448,460.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 159,487 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $55,785,362.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Stephen J. Hemsley sold 98,579 shares of UnitedHealth Group stock in a transaction on Friday, October 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $329.47, for a total value of $32,478,823.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 130,253 shares of company stock worth $43,485,730 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

UnitedHealth Group Company Profile

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older, addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; Medicaid plans, Children's Health Insurance Program, and health care programs; medical and dental benefits; and health care delivery.

