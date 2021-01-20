Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $203.87 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U) to report sales of $203.87 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Unity Software’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $208.07 million and the lowest is $202.00 million. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, February 11th.

On average, analysts expect that Unity Software will report full year sales of $755.95 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $754.00 million to $760.17 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $956.96 million, with estimates ranging from $936.10 million to $1.00 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Unity Software.

Unity Software (NYSE:U) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $200.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $186.85 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 53.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research firms have issued reports on U. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Unity Software in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Unity Software from $120.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. William Blair initiated coverage on shares of Unity Software in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Unity Software in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $96.00 target price for the company. Finally, Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Unity Software in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $97.00 target price for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Unity Software currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $115.60.

In other Unity Software news, CMO Clive Downie sold 169,874 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.01, for a total transaction of $18,517,964.74. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 219,874 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,968,464.74. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Ruth Ann Keene sold 40,968 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.00, for a total transaction of $4,465,512.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 84,718 shares in the company, valued at $9,234,262. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 461,352 shares of company stock worth $50,085,915 over the last quarter.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of U. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Unity Software by 291.1% during the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 176 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Unity Software in the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. US Bancorp DE acquired a new stake in shares of Unity Software in the 3rd quarter worth about $60,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Unity Software in the 3rd quarter worth about $61,000. Finally, James Hambro & Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Unity Software in the 4th quarter worth about $201,000. 61.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

U opened at $144.89 on Wednesday. Unity Software has a 52-week low of $65.11 and a 52-week high of $174.94. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $152.31.

Unity Software Company Profile

Unity Software Inc operates a real-time 3D development platform. Its platform provides software solutions to create, run, and monetize interactive, real-time 2D and 3D content for mobile phones, tablets, PCs, consoles, and augmented and virtual reality devices. The company offers its solutions directly through its online store and field sales operations in North America, Denmark, Finland, the United Kingdom, Germany, Japan, China, Singapore, and South Korea, as well as indirectly through independent distributors and resellers worldwide.

