Universal Technical Institute, Inc. (NYSE:UTI) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $82.25 Million

Wall Street brokerages predict that Universal Technical Institute, Inc. (NYSE:UTI) will report $82.25 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Universal Technical Institute’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $80.00 million and the highest is $84.50 million. Universal Technical Institute posted sales of $87.23 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 5.7%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, February 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Universal Technical Institute will report full year sales of $343.25 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $335.00 million to $351.50 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $371.60 million, with estimates ranging from $360.00 million to $383.20 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Universal Technical Institute.

Universal Technical Institute (NYSE:UTI) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 17th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09. Universal Technical Institute had a net margin of 2.66% and a negative return on equity of 1.66%. The firm had revenue of $76.33 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $89.25 million.

Separately, Argus lowered shares of Universal Technical Institute from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.46.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Universal Technical Institute by 44.5% during the fourth quarter. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. now owns 61,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $395,000 after buying an additional 18,851 shares during the period. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Universal Technical Institute by 41.5% during the third quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 714,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,631,000 after purchasing an additional 209,670 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Universal Technical Institute during the third quarter worth $897,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its position in shares of Universal Technical Institute by 770.2% during the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 111,208 shares of the company’s stock worth $565,000 after purchasing an additional 98,429 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Universal Technical Institute during the third quarter worth $3,301,000. 68.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

UTI stock opened at $6.20 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $6.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.35. Universal Technical Institute has a fifty-two week low of $2.75 and a fifty-two week high of $9.76. The firm has a market cap of $202.65 million, a PE ratio of -56.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.15.

About Universal Technical Institute

Universal Technical Institute, Inc provides postsecondary education for students seeking careers as professional automotive, diesel, collision repair, motorcycle, and marine technicians in the United States. It offers certificate, diploma, or degree programs; and specialized technical education programs under various brands, such as Universal Technical Institute, Motorcycle Mechanics Institute and Marine Mechanics Institute, and NASCAR Technical Institute.

