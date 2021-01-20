Univest Financial Co. (NASDAQ:UVSP) Stake Raised by BLB&B Advisors LLC

BLB&B Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Univest Financial Co. (NASDAQ:UVSP) by 9.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 45,893 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,081 shares during the period. BLB&B Advisors LLC owned about 0.16% of Univest Financial worth $944,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in UVSP. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in Univest Financial in the 2nd quarter worth about $37,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Univest Financial in the 3rd quarter worth about $40,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in Univest Financial by 529.5% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,585 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $95,000 after acquiring an additional 5,539 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in Univest Financial by 25.5% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 3,497 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $141,000 after acquiring an additional 711 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Weld Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Univest Financial in the 3rd quarter worth about $150,000. 68.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Jeffrey M. Schweitzer sold 1,567 shares of Univest Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.50, for a total transaction of $28,989.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director William S. Aichele sold 9,000 shares of Univest Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.36, for a total value of $165,240.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.59% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Univest Financial from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 28th. Raymond James raised their price target on Univest Financial from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. TheStreet raised Univest Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Univest Financial from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Saturday, October 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Univest Financial currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.25.

Shares of NASDAQ UVSP opened at $23.82 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02. The firm has a market cap of $697.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.06 and a beta of 1.09. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.33. Univest Financial Co. has a 52 week low of $13.20 and a 52 week high of $26.91.

Univest Financial (NASDAQ:UVSP) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $65.66 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $61.85 million. Univest Financial had a return on equity of 5.62% and a net margin of 13.04%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Univest Financial Co. will post 1.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Univest Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Univest Bank and Trust Co that provides banking products and services primarily in Pennsylvania. It operates through three segments: Banking, Wealth Management, and Insurance. The Banking segment provides a range of banking services, such as deposit taking, loan origination and servicing, mortgage banking, other general banking services, and equipment lease financing for individuals, businesses, municipalities, and nonprofit organizations.

