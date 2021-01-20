UNIVEST FINANCIAL Corp Buys 365 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VEA)

UNIVEST FINANCIAL Corp lifted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VEA) by 5.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,164 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 365 shares during the quarter. UNIVEST FINANCIAL Corp’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $339,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of VEA. Betterment LLC lifted its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 70,131,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,868,385,000 after acquiring an additional 3,066,554 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares by 34.8% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,498,333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $266,431,000 after acquiring an additional 1,676,583 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 69,971,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,861,825,000 after acquiring an additional 1,655,079 shares in the last quarter. United Services Automobile Association lifted its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 23,868,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $975,511,000 after acquiring an additional 1,285,140 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares by 58.0% in the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 2,882,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,903,000 after acquiring an additional 1,057,783 shares in the last quarter.

VEA stock traded up $0.34 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $48.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,083,209 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,337,212. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares has a 12 month low of $28.46 and a 12 month high of $49.18. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $47.16 and its 200-day moving average is $42.87.

