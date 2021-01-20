UNIVEST FINANCIAL Corp Has $13.29 Million Stock Holdings in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

UNIVEST FINANCIAL Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 1.6% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 84,447 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,339 shares during the quarter. Johnson & Johnson comprises approximately 3.9% of UNIVEST FINANCIAL Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. UNIVEST FINANCIAL Corp’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $13,290,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Newfound Research LLC acquired a new stake in Johnson & Johnson during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Johnson & Johnson during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC acquired a new stake in Johnson & Johnson during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Crewe Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 909.1% during the 3rd quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 333 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimension Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Johnson & Johnson during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $53,000. Institutional investors own 67.25% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $163.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $170.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Raymond James reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Friday, November 20th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $168.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $165.50.

In other news, COO Michael E. Sneed sold 54,662 shares of Johnson & Johnson stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.93, for a total value of $8,359,459.66. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 110,741 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,935,621.13. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of JNJ opened at $162.78 on Wednesday. Johnson & Johnson has a 52-week low of $109.16 and a 52-week high of $163.04. The business’s fifty day moving average is $154.78 and its 200-day moving average is $148.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.48. The firm has a market cap of $428.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.59, a PEG ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.70.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 23rd will be paid a $1.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 22nd. This represents a $4.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.48%. Johnson & Johnson’s payout ratio is 46.54%.

Johnson & Johnson Company Profile

Johnson & Johnson researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the health care field worldwide. It operates in three segments: Consumer, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S brand; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR.

