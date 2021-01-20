Upland Resources Limited (UPL.L) (LON:UPL) Shares Gap Up to $0.60

Upland Resources Limited (UPL.L) (LON:UPL) gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $0.60, but opened at $0.65. Upland Resources Limited (UPL.L) shares last traded at $0.69, with a volume of 23,558 shares trading hands.

The stock has a market cap of £3.78 million and a P/E ratio of -6.00. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 0.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 0.66.

About Upland Resources Limited (UPL.L) (LON:UPL)

Upland Resources Limited is a principal investment firm specializing in farm-ins and applications for open acreage. The firm seeks to invest in the oil and gas exploration and production sectors. Upland Resources Limited was founded in 2012 and is based in Saint Helier, Jersey with an additional office in Ashbourne, United Kingdom.

