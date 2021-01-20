Uquid Coin Achieves Market Capitalization of $47.08 Million (UQC)

Uquid Coin (CURRENCY:UQC) traded 7% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on January 20th. One Uquid Coin token can currently be bought for about $4.71 or 0.00013482 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Uquid Coin has traded up 9.8% against the US dollar. Uquid Coin has a market capitalization of $47.08 million and approximately $7.42 million worth of Uquid Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $20.07 or 0.00057488 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $181.30 or 0.00519231 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.92 or 0.00005511 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0810 or 0.00000232 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $14.73 or 0.00042185 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002865 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1,328.39 or 0.03804475 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002865 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.52 or 0.00012959 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.53 or 0.00015835 BTC.

About Uquid Coin

Uquid Coin (CRYPTO:UQC) is a token. Its launch date was September 8th, 2017. Uquid Coin’s total supply is 40,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 10,000,000 tokens. Uquid Coin’s official Twitter account is @UquidC and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Uquid Coin is medium.com/@uquidcoin. The official website for Uquid Coin is uquidcoin.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “UQUD is an implemented system that ease the use of cryptocurrencies. UQUD system provide debit cards for USD, GRP, and EUR and also several cryptocurrencies ATM's around the world. In 2016, it was distinguished as “the top debit card of the year”. The UQUD team will now leverage the Ethereum blockchain to empower their services and provide new features to improve the user experience. The new features will be, visa credit cards, a wallet, an exchange, a Social Fund Management Campaign where traders will be able to create an portfolio and share it with other users, and a marketplace. UquidCoin (UQC) is an ERC-20 token that will work as a medium of exchange within the platform. “

Uquid Coin Token Trading

Uquid Coin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Uquid Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Uquid Coin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Uquid Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

