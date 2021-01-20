USD Coin (USDC) Trading 0% Higher Over Last Week

USD Coin (CURRENCY:USDC) traded 0% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on January 20th. One USD Coin token can currently be bought for approximately $1.00 or 0.00002820 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, USD Coin has traded up 0% against the U.S. dollar. USD Coin has a market cap of $5.27 billion and $1.47 billion worth of USD Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:
- Ethereum (ETH) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,351.33 or 0.03810336 BTC.
- Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.88 or 0.00022217 BTC.
- Super Zero Protocol (SERO) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000288 BTC.
- Waltonchain (WTC) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001055 BTC.
- Metaverse ETP (ETP) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000325 BTC.
- Callisto Network (CLO) traded 9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000005 BTC.
- Master Contract Token (MCT) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000005 BTC.
- Ellaism (ELLA) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0053 or 0.00000015 BTC.
- Ether Zero (ETZ) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000003 BTC.
- Elementrem (ELE) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000006 BTC.
USD Coin Token Profile
USDC is a token. It launched on October 31st, 2018. USD Coin’s total supply is 5,293,196,800 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,274,592,756 tokens. The Reddit community for USD Coin is https://reddit.com/
According to CryptoCompare, “USD Coin (USDC) is a fully collateralized US Dollar stable coin. It is built on the open source fiat stable coin framework developed by CENTRE, and Circle is the first of several forthcoming issuers of USDC. USDC is designed to minimize price volatility and it does so by ensuring that every unit of USDC is only created when a corresponding US Dollar is deposited into a reserve bank account. Its major application at this point is as a mechanism for trading and hedging in global crypto capital markets. However, USDC is being adopted for use cases such as lending, payments, investments, and further applications within financial contracts such as derivatives contracts, insurance contracts, and security tokens.Commercial issuers of USDC are required by CENTRE to be licensed to handle electronic money; have audited AML and Compliance programs that meet FATF standards; back all tokens on a fully reserved basis and provide monthly published proof of reserves attested to by certified public auditors; support fungible exchange and redemption of USDC tokens from other authorized issuer members; meet other reporting and review requirements established by CENTRE Note that as a fully collateralized stablecoin, the supply is determined by the USD deposits being taken on issuing services such as circle.com/usdc. Recently, CENTRE announced that Coinbase is joining Circle as a founding member of CENTRE Consortium, and as part of this USDC is now available on Coinbase Pro and coinbase.com. “
Buying and Selling USD Coin
USD Coin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as USD Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade USD Coin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase USD Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.
