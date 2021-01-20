USD Coin (USDC) Trading 0% Higher Over Last Week

USD Coin (CURRENCY:USDC) traded 0% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on January 20th. One USD Coin token can currently be bought for approximately $1.00 or 0.00002820 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, USD Coin has traded up 0% against the U.S. dollar. USD Coin has a market cap of $5.27 billion and $1.47 billion worth of USD Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get USD Coin alerts:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,351.33 or 0.03810336 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.88 or 0.00022217 BTC.

Super Zero Protocol (SERO) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000288 BTC.

Waltonchain (WTC) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001055 BTC.

Metaverse ETP (ETP) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000325 BTC.

Callisto Network (CLO) traded 9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Master Contract Token (MCT) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Ellaism (ELLA) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0053 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Ether Zero (ETZ) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Elementrem (ELE) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000006 BTC.

USD Coin Token Profile

USDC is a token. It launched on October 31st, 2018. USD Coin’s total supply is 5,293,196,800 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,274,592,756 tokens. The Reddit community for USD Coin is https://reddit.com/