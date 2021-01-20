USDK Price Hits $1.00 on Major Exchanges (USDK)

USDK (CURRENCY:USDK) traded 0.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on January 20th. One USDK coin can currently be bought for $1.00 or 0.00002826 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. USDK has a market capitalization of $28.66 million and $211.80 million worth of USDK was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, USDK has traded up 0% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About USDK

USDK’s launch date was May 17th, 2019. USDK’s total supply is 28,600,072 coins. USDK’s official website is www.oklink.com. USDK’s official Twitter account is @OKLink and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “USDK is an ERC-20 stablecoin co-developed by OKLink, a blockchain technology company, and Prime Trust, a US-licensed trust company. Every USDK is backed by 1 USD from the Prime Trust Special Account. With a guaranteed 1:1 conversion rate between USDK and USD, the monetary value is 100% reserved. Also, an audit firm will provide monthly reports for maximum transparency to the public. “

Buying and Selling USDK

USDK can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as USDK directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire USDK should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy USDK using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

