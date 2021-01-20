Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY) Short Interest Update

Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 6,760,000 shares, an increase of 15.2% from the December 15th total of 5,870,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,050,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.3 days.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on VLY. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Valley National Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Valley National Bancorp from $11.25 to $12.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Wedbush increased their target price on Valley National Bancorp from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 26th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their target price on Valley National Bancorp from $11.00 to $11.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Sunday, November 22nd. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Valley National Bancorp from $10.00 to $9.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.06.

In other news, Director Kevin J. Lynch sold 300,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.66, for a total transaction of $3,198,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 374,395 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,991,050.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Graham O. Jones sold 5,775 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.67, for a total value of $55,844.25. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 796,575 shares in the company, valued at $7,702,880.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.24% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Valley National Bancorp during the third quarter worth about $25,000. CI Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Valley National Bancorp during the third quarter worth about $36,000. Fiduciary Planning LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Valley National Bancorp during the third quarter worth about $38,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co purchased a new stake in shares of Valley National Bancorp during the third quarter worth about $61,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in shares of Valley National Bancorp by 925.6% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 9,661 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 8,719 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VLY opened at $10.76 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.89. The stock has a market cap of $4.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.62 and a beta of 1.29. Valley National Bancorp has a 52 week low of $6.00 and a 52 week high of $11.47.

Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25. The business had revenue of $332.36 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $328.89 million. Valley National Bancorp had a return on equity of 8.85% and a net margin of 20.63%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Valley National Bancorp will post 0.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 4th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 15th were given a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.09%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 14th. Valley National Bancorp’s payout ratio is 47.83%.

About Valley National Bancorp

Valley National Bancorp operates as the holding company for the Valley National Bank that provides commercial, retail, insurance, and wealth management financial services. The company operates through Commercial Lending, Consumer Lending, and Investment Management segments. Its deposit products include non-interest bearing, savings, NOW, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

