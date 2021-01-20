VanEck Vectors Green Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:GRNB) Stock Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $27.81

Shares of VanEck Vectors Green Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:GRNB) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $27.81 and traded as high as $27.81. VanEck Vectors Green Bond ETF shares last traded at $27.79, with a volume of 15,220 shares changing hands.

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $27.82.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GRNB. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in shares of VanEck Vectors Green Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Clean Yield Group raised its position in shares of VanEck Vectors Green Bond ETF by 24.3% in the 3rd quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 5,134 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $142,000 after acquiring an additional 1,004 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of VanEck Vectors Green Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $207,000. Boston Trust Walden Corp bought a new position in shares of VanEck Vectors Green Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $223,000. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of VanEck Vectors Green Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $283,000.

VanEck Vectors Green Bond ETF Company Profile (NYSEARCA:GRNB)

Green Bankshares, Inc (Green Bankshares) is a bank holding company. Prior to September 7, 2011, Green Bankshares conducted its business primarily through its wholly owned subsidiary, GreenBank (the Bank). On September 7, 2011, the Bank merged with and into Capital Bank, National Association (Capital Bank, NA), a subsidiary of Capital Bank Financial Corp.

