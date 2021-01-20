VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (NYSEARCA:MOAT) Position Raised by Financial Services Advisory Inc

Financial Services Advisory Inc raised its stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (NYSEARCA:MOAT) by 2,259.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 250,212 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 239,608 shares during the period. VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF accounts for about 6.0% of Financial Services Advisory Inc’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Financial Services Advisory Inc owned about 0.38% of VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF worth $15,513,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 1.0% in the third quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 17,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $982,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 1.4% in the third quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 13,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $740,000 after buying an additional 186 shares during the period. Ascension Capital Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 2.7% in the third quarter. Ascension Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 21,793 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,190,000 after buying an additional 581 shares during the period. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC raised its holdings in shares of VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 3.3% in the third quarter. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC now owns 21,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,177,000 after buying an additional 687 shares during the period. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $49,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA MOAT traded up $0.27 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $64.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14,098 shares, compared to its average volume of 346,090. The business’s 50 day moving average is $62.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $57.48. VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF has a 12-month low of $35.00 and a 12-month high of $65.10.

