Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VNQI) Shares Purchased by Liberty One Investment Management LLC

Liberty One Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VNQI) by 2.3% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 16,460 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 366 shares during the period. Liberty One Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $894,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares in the second quarter valued at approximately $212,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares by 7.5% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,079,865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,102,000 after acquiring an additional 144,932 shares in the last quarter. Sabal Trust CO acquired a new stake in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,410,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares by 113.2% in the third quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 15,349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $750,000 after acquiring an additional 8,148 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cutler Investment Counsel LLC grew its position in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.5% in the third quarter. Cutler Investment Counsel LLC now owns 44,721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,174,000 after acquiring an additional 681 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:VNQI opened at $54.39 on Wednesday. Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares has a 52-week low of $35.51 and a 52-week high of $59.23. The company has a 50 day moving average of $53.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $51.94.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 24th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 22nd were given a dividend of $0.505 per share. This represents a $2.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.71%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 21st.

