Vanguard Growth Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VUG) Shares Sold by Stony Point Wealth Management Inc.

Stony Point Wealth Management Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Vanguard Growth Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VUG) by 23.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,234 shares of the company’s stock after selling 699 shares during the period. Stony Point Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Growth Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $566,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Planned Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Growth Index Fund ETF Shares during the 3rd quarter worth $39,000. Professional Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Growth Index Fund ETF Shares during the 3rd quarter worth $39,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Growth Index Fund ETF Shares in the 3rd quarter valued at about $41,000. Old North State Trust LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Growth Index Fund ETF Shares in the 3rd quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, Holloway Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Growth Index Fund ETF Shares in the 3rd quarter valued at about $48,000.

NYSEARCA:VUG traded up $2.78 on Tuesday, reaching $252.89. The stock had a trading volume of 926,836 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,233,269. The company has a 50-day moving average of $249.86 and a 200 day moving average of $231.86. Vanguard Growth Index Fund ETF Shares has a 12-month low of $133.57 and a 12-month high of $257.12.

About Vanguard Growth Index Fund ETF Shares

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

