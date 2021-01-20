Vanguard Growth Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VUG) Stake Lifted by Campbell Wealth Management

Campbell Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VUG) by 2.1% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 214,984 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,501 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Growth Index Fund ETF Shares accounts for about 7.9% of Campbell Wealth Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Campbell Wealth Management’s holdings in Vanguard Growth Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $54,464,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth Index Fund ETF Shares by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,580,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $587,315,000 after buying an additional 71,239 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth Index Fund ETF Shares by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 1,330,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $302,733,000 after buying an additional 32,934 shares in the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth Index Fund ETF Shares by 13.3% during the 3rd quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,283,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $292,195,000 after buying an additional 150,906 shares in the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Growth Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 971,116 shares of the company’s stock worth $221,036,000 after purchasing an additional 12,627 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp lifted its stake in Vanguard Growth Index Fund ETF Shares by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 937,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $213,397,000 after purchasing an additional 46,093 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA VUG opened at $252.89 on Wednesday. Vanguard Growth Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1 year low of $133.57 and a 1 year high of $257.12. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $250.39 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $232.79.

Vanguard Growth Index Fund ETF Shares Profile

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

