Vanguard Health Care Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VHT) Hits New 1-Year High at $236.36

Vanguard Health Care Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VHT)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $236.36 and last traded at $236.35, with a volume of 1443 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $234.67.

The company’s fifty day moving average is $224.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $210.04.

Get Vanguard Health Care Index Fund ETF Shares alerts:

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Health Care Index Fund ETF Shares in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $336,000. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in Vanguard Health Care Index Fund ETF Shares by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 9,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,093,000 after purchasing an additional 489 shares in the last quarter. First PREMIER Bank raised its holdings in Vanguard Health Care Index Fund ETF Shares by 5.6% during the third quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 18,531 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,780,000 after purchasing an additional 989 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new stake in Vanguard Health Care Index Fund ETF Shares during the third quarter worth approximately $2,274,000. Finally, Rockland Trust Co. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Health Care Index Fund ETF Shares during the fourth quarter worth approximately $203,000.

About Vanguard Health Care Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VHT)

Vanguard Health Care ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Health Care 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the health care sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of two main industry groups.

Recommended Story: When is a capital gain realized?

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Health Care Index Fund ETF Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Health Care Index Fund ETF Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.