Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VOT) Shares Purchased by Kestra Advisory Services LLC

Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VOT) by 38.9% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 98,744 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 27,662 shares during the quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $20,922,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund ETF Shares during the 2nd quarter worth about $534,000. Stephens Inc. AR raised its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund ETF Shares by 23.6% during the 2nd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 3,476 shares of the company’s stock worth $574,000 after acquiring an additional 663 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund ETF Shares during the 2nd quarter worth about $343,000. Atria Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund ETF Shares during the 2nd quarter worth about $2,438,000. Finally, Fullen Financial Group acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund ETF Shares during the 2nd quarter worth about $3,136,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA VOT traded up $2.68 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $219.90. 14,008 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 183,882. Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund ETF Shares has a twelve month low of $106.07 and a twelve month high of $219.57. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $211.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $189.59.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of medium-size United States companies.

