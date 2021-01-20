Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VO) Shares Sold by Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC

Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC reduced its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VO) by 3.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,290 shares of the company’s stock after selling 218 shares during the quarter. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $1,301,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Summit X LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares in the third quarter valued at $70,000. Anderson Fisher LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares by 50.7% during the 3rd quarter. Anderson Fisher LLC now owns 211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC raised its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares by 22.2% during the third quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 275 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares in the third quarter valued at about $70,000. Finally, Motco grew its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares by 1,045.7% in the third quarter. Motco now owns 401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 366 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares stock traded up $0.88 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $214.47. 791 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 843,213. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $207.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $186.78. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares has a fifty-two week low of $110.05 and a fifty-two week high of $215.01.

About Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

