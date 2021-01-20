Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VOE) Shares Acquired by Atticus Wealth Management LLC

Atticus Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VOE) by 119.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,699 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,469 shares during the period. Atticus Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $321,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in VOE. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares by 4.7% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 243,952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,318,000 after acquiring an additional 10,948 shares during the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $2,619,000. Fullen Financial Group acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares in the second quarter worth $4,608,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares by 40.5% during the third quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 919 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares during the period. Finally, Marotta Asset Management raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares by 5.8% in the third quarter. Marotta Asset Management now owns 189,542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,214,000 after acquiring an additional 10,416 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA VOE traded up $0.46 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $124.14. The company had a trading volume of 2,453 shares, compared to its average volume of 394,804. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1-year low of $67.66 and a 1-year high of $124.96. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $119.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $108.12.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund (Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The fund offers two classes of shares: Investor Shares and ETF Shares. Investor Shares are available to any investor who meets the fund’s minimum purchase requirements. ETF Shares can be purchased and sold through a broker.

