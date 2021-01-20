Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VOE) Shares Purchased by Wambolt & Associates LLC

Wambolt & Associates LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VOE) by 15.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,703 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 488 shares during the quarter. Wambolt & Associates LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $441,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Baystate Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares by 13.4% during the 4th quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 821 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the period. Asset Planning Services Ltd. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Asset Planning Services Ltd. now owns 20,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,100,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the period. Professional Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. Professional Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $206,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the period. Calamos Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $422,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the period. Finally, JNBA Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 37,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,827,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the period.

Shares of VOE stock opened at $123.68 on Wednesday. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1 year low of $67.66 and a 1 year high of $124.96. The business’s fifty day moving average is $119.50 and its 200-day moving average is $108.12.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares Company Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund (Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The fund offers two classes of shares: Investor Shares and ETF Shares. Investor Shares are available to any investor who meets the fund’s minimum purchase requirements. ETF Shares can be purchased and sold through a broker.

