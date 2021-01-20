Vanguard Short-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:BSV) Position Boosted by Brickley Wealth Management

Brickley Wealth Management increased its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:BSV) by 4.7% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 425,619 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,981 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Short-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares accounts for 9.7% of Brickley Wealth Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Brickley Wealth Management’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $35,284,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Summit X LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares in the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 406.3% in the 3rd quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 321 shares during the last quarter. Planned Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares in the 3rd quarter worth $41,000. Fure Financial Corp bought a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares in the 3rd quarter worth $50,000. Finally, Biltmore Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares during the 3rd quarter valued at about $54,000.

Get Vanguard Short-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares alerts:

Shares of BSV traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $82.80. 13,313 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,934,117. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $82.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $82.95. Vanguard Short-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares has a 12 month low of $78.10 and a 12 month high of $83.30.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares Profile

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

Featured Story: What is the definition of a trade war?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BSV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Short-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:BSV).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.