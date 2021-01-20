Vanguard Short-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:BSV) Shares Purchased by Spectrum Asset Management Inc. NB CA

Spectrum Asset Management Inc. NB CA boosted its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:BSV) by 19.4% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 41,230 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,700 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Short-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares comprises 1.2% of Spectrum Asset Management Inc. NB CA’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Spectrum Asset Management Inc. NB CA’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $3,418,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. First National Bank of Omaha boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. First National Bank of Omaha now owns 13,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,096,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 7,809 shares of the company’s stock worth $647,000 after buying an additional 155 shares during the period. Dearborn Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 4.3% in the third quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC now owns 3,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $321,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the period. Sandy Spring Bank boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 17.9% in the third quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 1,108 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after buying an additional 168 shares during the period. Finally, New England Private Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 0.4% in the third quarter. New England Private Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 40,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,361,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the period.

BSV traded up $0.01 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $82.80. 13,313 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,934,117. Vanguard Short-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares has a fifty-two week low of $78.10 and a fifty-two week high of $83.30. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $82.83 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $82.95.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares Profile

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

