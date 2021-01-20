Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VB) Shares Sold by Brickley Wealth Management

Brickley Wealth Management lessened its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VB) by 16.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 13,996 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,785 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares comprises approximately 0.7% of Brickley Wealth Management’s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest position. Brickley Wealth Management’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $2,725,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. CVA Family Office LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 3,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $617,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Professional Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares by 49.1% in the fourth quarter. Professional Financial Advisors LLC now owns 161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the period. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares by 2.2% in the third quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $448,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the period. Brick & Kyle Associates lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares by 0.5% in the third quarter. Brick & Kyle Associates now owns 13,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,142,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the period. Finally, FineMark National Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares by 0.9% in the third quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust now owns 7,616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,171,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the period.

Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares stock traded up $1.26 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $208.99. The stock had a trading volume of 20,447 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,309,376. The business has a fifty day moving average of $195.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $168.76. Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares has a fifty-two week low of $95.51 and a fifty-two week high of $209.17.

